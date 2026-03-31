China-Pakistan Peace Proposal Seeks Stability in West Asia

China and Pakistan have jointly issued a five-point peace proposal aimed at resolving tensions in West Asia, focusing particularly on the safe navigation of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This initiative follows talks between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, amid ongoing concerns over regional stability.

The peace proposal calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the initiation of peace talks to ensure the safety of both military and non-military entities. It also underscores the importance of safeguarding the primacy of the United Nations Charter and facilitating the maritime passage of civilian and commercial vessels in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping lane for global energy supplies. China's statement advocating for the protection of ships and calling for the swift resumption of normal passage underscores its strategic interests amid rising geopolitical tensions. The proposal comes as part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing the conflict and promoting dialogue between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)