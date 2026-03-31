Controversy Over FCRA Amendment Bill

The Congress party has issued an urgent call for its members of parliament to assemble in Delhi as the controversial Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill is expected to be discussed in Parliament. The bill, described as 'unconstitutional' by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, has sparked significant political maneuvers.

Venugopal alleges the central government is trying to push through the bill while MPs from election-bound states are preoccupied. He claims the proposed legislation will harm NGOs and community organizations, particularly those run by minority communities, and vowed to block the bill's passage.

In defense, the government, represented by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, argues the bill will enhance transparency and curb misuse of foreign donations for forced religious conversions. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju countered Congress accusations, stating the bill targets national security threats, not religious organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)