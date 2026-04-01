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Netanyahu's Unyielding Campaign: Shaking Iran's Regime

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the joint US-Israeli operations against Iran have significantly impacted Iran's regime. He emphasized that the campaign is ongoing and expressed optimism about new regional alliances forming. Netanyahu criticized Iran's substantial financial expenditure aimed at undermining Israel, deeming it unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:31 IST
Netanyahu's Unyielding Campaign: Shaking Iran's Regime
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the collaborative efforts between Israel and the United States against Iran are far from over.

He asserted that their joint operations have profoundly unsettled Iran's regime and hinted at the formation of new regional alliances.

Netanyahu lambasted Iran for pouring nearly a trillion dollars into futile efforts aimed at destroying Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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