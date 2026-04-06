Tragic Love Affair Leads to Suspected Double Suicide in Lohar Village
In Lohar village, the bodies of a man and a married woman, identified as Pramod and Poonam, were found, suspected to be a suicide due to their affair. An investigation revealed ties to Manesar, Gurgaon, and evidence suggesting sulphas ingestion. The case is under further examination by local police.
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In a shocking incident at Lohar village, police have discovered the bodies of a man and a married woman in what they suspect to be a double suicide stemming from an illicit affair. According to Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh, the bodies, identified as Pramod and Poonam, were located after receiving a tip-off.
Kalpi Station House Officer Ajay Brahm Tiwari, along with a police team, reached the scene and identified the bodies using a motorcycle with a Haryana registration number. Further investigation revealed that the deceased hailed from Manesar, located in Haryana's Gurugram district.
Pramod was employed as a taxi driver and was acquainted with Poonam's family. The discovery of an empty container of sulphas tablets and a small packet of sulphas powder at the scene has raised suspicions of poisoning. The police are continuing their investigation while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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