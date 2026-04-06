Arrests Made in Muzaffarnagar Over Alleged Unlawful Religious Conversion

In Muzaffarnagar's Kasoli village, law enforcement officials arrested two people on charges of conducting unlawful religious conversions, as confirmed by the local police on Monday.

The arrests of Sufiyan and Shadab came after a complaint was filed by Suresh Pal Singh, who alleged the conversion of a woman, Prarthana, and her nephew, Raman, on purported grounds of financial assistance.

The suspects face legal repercussions under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges for promoting religious enmity, and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. The investigation into the case continues, with further legal proceedings pending based on the inquiry's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)