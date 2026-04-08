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Odisha's Health Sector Scandal Uncovered: Vigilance Arrests Five in Rs 2 Crore Fraud

The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested five employees from a community health centre for allegedly embezzling over Rs 2 crore of government funds. The individuals, associated with the Kodala CHC in Ganjam district, reportedly created fake salary bills to misappropriate money. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover additional participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:49 IST
Odisha's Health Sector Scandal Uncovered: Vigilance Arrests Five in Rs 2 Crore Fraud
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In a significant crackdown, the Odisha Vigilance Department arrested five employees of a community health centre for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to over Rs 2 crore. The arrests occurred after accusations surfaced that staff at the Kodala CHC in Ganjam district had prepared fake arrear salary bills.

A case has been registered at the Berhampur vigilance police station against the accused, including three women, who are said to have siphoned off funds between 2023 and 2025. Officials are examining the records to assess the full scope of the embezzlement and determine if more staff were involved.

Earlier, seven employees of the CHC, including these five detained individuals, were suspended by the chief district medical and public health officer of Ganjam over similar allegations. The ongoing investigation is expected to reveal further details of the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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