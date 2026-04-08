Manipur Unrest: Arrests Made in Connection with Tronglaobi Blast

In a significant development following a deadly bomb blast in Manipur's Bishnupur district, three individuals have been arrested. Authorities say the arrests were made in Churachandpur, implicating alleged members of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in the blast, which tragically killed two children.

These apprehensions form part of broader efforts to maintain stability in the region, as protests surged and road blockades emerged in response to the incident. Security forces were deployed to restore peace, conducting flag marches and area domination exercises across key areas including Imphal and Thoubal.

The arrests led to the confiscation of an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and substantial raw opium. Despite UKNA denying involvement, BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha Singh confirmed the capture of its members in connection with the tragic event, marking a critical point in ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)