Justice Delivered: Death Sentence in Muzaffarnagar Lawyer Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a Muzaffarnagar fast track court sentenced three to death and another individual to seven years in prison over the 2019 abduction and murder of lawyer Mohammad Sameer. The incident, initially reported as a missing person case by Sameer's father, has been classified under the 'rarest of rare' category due to its heinous nature.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, pronounced death sentences for Rizwan, Singol Alvi, and Shalu alias Arbaz, along with a monetary penalty. Dinesh, a co-accused, received a seven-year imprisonment sentence for his role in destroying evidence.

The prosecution revealed that the motive behind the crime was a conflict over a monetary dispute of Rs 45 lakh. Charges against the accused included kidnapping, murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence. The case now awaits confirmation from the Allahabad High Court as further legal formalities are pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)