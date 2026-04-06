University Scandal Unveiled: Al-Falah Chairman's Troubled Legal Journey

A Delhi court has postponed the hearing of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui's interim bail plea to April 11. The Al-Falah group chairman is embroiled in a money laundering case connected to fraudulent activities at Al-Falah University.

Previously, Siddiqui received a brief bail period on medical grounds — specifically, for his wife's chemotherapy. However, with the treatment's date passed, the Delhi High Court has tasked the lower court with reconsidering the plea based on updated medical records.

The case highlights serious allegations, including fund diversion, forged documents, and misleading accreditations. The Enforcement Directorate continues its probe into Siddiqui's financial dealings, implicating him in multiple investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)