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Drone Smuggling Scandal: A Cross-Border Arms Conspiracy Unveiled

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the smuggling of arms and ammunition via drones across the India-Pakistan border. The probe aims to uncover a larger conspiracy involving a Pakistan-based terror operative, Jasvir Chaudhary, and his Indian associate, Shubham Kumar, who allegedly planned terrorist acts using these weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:06 IST
Drone Smuggling Scandal: A Cross-Border Arms Conspiracy Unveiled
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a comprehensive probe into the smuggling of arms and ammunition via drones across the India-Pakistan border. The investigation is pursuing leads on a suspected larger conspiracy to execute terror activities within India, sources disclosed on Monday.

Acting upon directives from the Union home ministry, the NIA has filed a case to scrutinize the involvement of a Pakistan-based terror suspect, Jasvir Chaudhary, along with his Indian partner, Shubham Kumar, as well as other unknown individuals. Initially lodged by Punjab Police in February, the investigation revealed credible intelligence from the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

Investigators learned that under Chaudhary's instructions, his Indian co-conspirators procured a considerable amount of arms, ammunition, and IEDs delivered across the border through drones. These supplies were intended for orchestrating bombings in Punjab, Delhi, and other parts of India. The NIA's intervention underscores the severe national security implications and international dimensions of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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