Delhi Gears Up: Chief Minister Gupta Prepares for Summer Challenges

Delhi is gearing up for summer as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to address pressing issues like water supply, electricity, and health services. This high-level meeting underscored the need for meticulous planning and effective management to prevent any resident inconvenience.

Ahead of the challenging summer months, the Delhi administration laid out plans to closely monitor LPG supply chains, ensure seamless electricity management, and bolster natural gas infrastructure. Preventive measures are also in place to combat black marketing and shortages, reinforcing the city's preparedness.

The officials also outlined plans for heat wave readiness, drinking water adequacy, and monsoon preparedness, emphasizing coordinated efforts between government departments and local bodies. Lieutenant Governor Sandhu stressed the importance of collaboration across various agencies, including local and neighboring states, to maintain effective service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)