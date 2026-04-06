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Congress Unveils Team of Star Campaigners for West Bengal Elections

The Congress party has announced a team of 40 star campaigners for the West Bengal assembly election, including key leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi. The elections will take place in two phases, with counting on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:53 IST
Congress Unveils Team of Star Campaigners for West Bengal Elections
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The Congress party has announced its team of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, scheduled to occur in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge leads the roster, which features a host of senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. A Congress leader stated that the team aims to maintain competitiveness in the elections.

Besides the national leaders, the list also comprises West Bengal Congress figures and several prominent personalities from outside the state such as K C Venugopal, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress is contesting these elections independently and plans an extensive campaign outreach.

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