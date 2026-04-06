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Sunetra Pawar Set to File Nomination Amid Appeals for Unopposed Baramati Bypoll

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is filing her nomination for the Baramati bypoll, following Ajit Pawar's death. NCP leaders seek an uncontested election, urging others not to run. Despite backing from various parties for an unopposed vote, Congress has nominated Akash More for the April 23 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:28 IST
Sunetra Pawar Set to File Nomination Amid Appeals for Unopposed Baramati Bypoll
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  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is poised to file her nomination for the upcoming Baramati bypoll, a move necessitated by the tragic passing of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has been vocal in urging potential candidates to refrain from contesting, advocating for the election to be conducted unopposed. His appeal comes amid a supportive backdrop from other parties that aim for an uncontested election.

However, in a twist, the Congress party has put forward Akash More as their candidate, intensifying the political landscape just as efforts were being made towards a consensus for an unopposed bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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