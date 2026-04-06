Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Arunachal Pradesh Contract Scandal

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a probe into the alleged allotment of public contracts to firms linked to the family of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The move comes amid ongoing allegations of corruption and nepotism within the state government.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress President Bosiram Siram has called for Chief Minister Khandu to resign, arguing that his resignation is necessary to ensure an impartial investigation. This demand follows the apex court's instruction for the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the contracts awarded over the past years, starting January 1 last year.

The Congress party highlights the need for a transparent and accountable governance system in Arunachal Pradesh. Siram emphasized that the probe would prevent further erosion of public trust and ensure that no individual is considered above the law. The investigation is slated to report back within 16 weeks, with expectations for judicial oversight to maintain integrity.