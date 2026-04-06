Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Arunachal Pradesh CM's Family Contracts

The Supreme Court of India on Monday mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to commence a preliminary inquiry into contracts allegedly awarded to family members of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This move has prompted criticism from the Congress party, which targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to uphold his anti-corruption pledge, 'na khaunga na khane doonga,' labeling it a 'complete hoax.'

The court's directive includes investigating public works contracts awarded from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025, while Congress suggests that this inquiry may highlight similar issues in other BJP-governed states.

(With inputs from agencies.)