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Teacher-Turned-Gangster: A Debt-Driven Descent

A government school teacher in Rajasthan was arrested for masquerading as a gangster to extort Rs 1.40 crore from two businessmen after accruing online gaming debts. Identified through CCTV, his extortion plan was thwarted by police before execution. His confession revealed a desperate attempt to repay debts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:57 IST
Teacher-Turned-Gangster: A Debt-Driven Descent
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher in Banswara district, Rajasthan, has been arrested for allegedly posing as a gangster to extort Rs 1.40 crore from two businessmen. The accused, Vikas Kumar Kamol, a mathematics teacher, was driven by debts from online gaming losses.

The Special Police team, led by SP Banswara Sudhir Joshi, uncovered the scheme after Kamol delivered threat letters demanding Rs 90 lakh and Rs 50 lakh from two traders, respectively. The letters, sent on March 30, were planted clandestinely in hopes of securing a quick payout.

After meticulously reviewing footage from around 300 CCTV cameras, the police identified and apprehended Kamol before he could carry out his plan. The motorcycle used in the crime has been confiscated, and Kamol has confessed, citing his gambling debts as the motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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