Punjab's Strategic IPS Shuffle: Chauhan Takes Vigilance Helm

In a significant reshuffle, the Punjab government has appointed senior IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan as the state's vigilance chief.

The move comes as part of a broader reshuffle involving six IPS officers, indicating strategic adjustments within the police hierarchy.

Chauhan, a 1992-batch officer, steps in as Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, replacing P K Sinha.

This reshuffle also sees Ram Singh and Arun Pal Singh assuming new roles, reflecting changes in key positions across the police force.