Punjab's Strategic IPS Shuffle: Chauhan Takes Vigilance Helm
Senior IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan has been appointed as Punjab's vigilance chief amidst a reshuffle involving six IPS officers. Chauhan replaces P K Sinha, who is set to take over another senior role. Other officers, including Ram Singh and Arun Pal Singh, received new or additional assignments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant reshuffle, the Punjab government has appointed senior IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan as the state's vigilance chief.
The move comes as part of a broader reshuffle involving six IPS officers, indicating strategic adjustments within the police hierarchy.
Chauhan, a 1992-batch officer, steps in as Special DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, replacing P K Sinha.
This reshuffle also sees Ram Singh and Arun Pal Singh assuming new roles, reflecting changes in key positions across the police force.
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