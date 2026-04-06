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Security Breach Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly: Masked Man's Flower-Wrapped Intrusion

A masked man in an SUV drove into the Delhi Assembly, causing a security alert. He placed a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle before fleeing. Police detained Sarabjeet Singh, linked to the farmer's movement, suspecting mental health issues. A high-level investigation is underway into the breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:51 IST
Security Breach Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly: Masked Man's Flower-Wrapped Intrusion
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A major security breach unfolded at the Delhi Assembly when a masked intruder drove an SUV through a boundary gate, placing a flower bouquet in the Speaker's car before fleeing. The incident, which sparked a high alert, occurred on Monday afternoon.

Police have identified and detained Sarabjeet Singh, 37, from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the breach. Singh is reportedly a follower of the farmers' agitation and suffers from mental health issues, according to his family.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate, with oversight from a Special Commissioner of Police. Security concerns have escalated, especially in light of recent bomb threats during the Assembly's budget session.

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