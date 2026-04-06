Left Menu

Drunken Car Drama: Couple Faces Attack, Police Quell Chaos

Two intoxicated men allegedly attacked a married couple, prompting a swift police response. The couple, who run a start-up, encountered the men after a near-miss car incident. Police detained the accused, recovering a pistol. Charges include illegal firearm possession, with the investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:58 IST
Drunken Car Drama: Couple Faces Attack, Police Quell Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two inebriated youths allegedly assaulted a couple following a confrontation over reckless driving, according to authorities on Monday. Pooja Jain and Sunil Raghav, both entrepreneurs, faced the attack as they traveled back to Gurugram.

The incident unfolded near Manesar Polytechnic, where their vehicle was narrowly missed by another car. An escalated argument led to one of the accused attempting to push Raghav off a bridge. Jain swiftly called the police's women's helpline, leading to an immediate police intervention.

Both accused, Ajay from Ghaziabad and Manoj Sharma from Delhi, were apprehended on site. A firearm was seized from them, prompting charges under the Arms Act. Investigations are focused on the pistol's history for any other criminal involvements. A court hearing resulted in their judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

 Global
2
Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

 United States
3
Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders called off due to rain in Kolkata.

Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders c...

 Global
4
Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026