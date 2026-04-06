Drunken Car Drama: Couple Faces Attack, Police Quell Chaos
Two intoxicated men allegedly attacked a married couple, prompting a swift police response. The couple, who run a start-up, encountered the men after a near-miss car incident. Police detained the accused, recovering a pistol. Charges include illegal firearm possession, with the investigation ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Two inebriated youths allegedly assaulted a couple following a confrontation over reckless driving, according to authorities on Monday. Pooja Jain and Sunil Raghav, both entrepreneurs, faced the attack as they traveled back to Gurugram.
The incident unfolded near Manesar Polytechnic, where their vehicle was narrowly missed by another car. An escalated argument led to one of the accused attempting to push Raghav off a bridge. Jain swiftly called the police's women's helpline, leading to an immediate police intervention.
Both accused, Ajay from Ghaziabad and Manoj Sharma from Delhi, were apprehended on site. A firearm was seized from them, prompting charges under the Arms Act. Investigations are focused on the pistol's history for any other criminal involvements. A court hearing resulted in their judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)