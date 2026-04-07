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Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

Two children involved in a fatal road accident were discovered to have been abducted, along with their father, from Gurugram. The revelation emerged after a vehicle crash on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway that resulted in multiple casualties. A police investigation led to the rescue of the kidnapped father, deepening the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:29 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident
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  • India

In a startling development, a tragic road accident led to the discovery of an abduction case involving two children and their father. They were rescued following a crash on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway.

Initial investigations revealed the injured driver's suspicious behavior. Upon further questioning, police unearthed the grim details of the family's abduction from Gurugram, instigated by a personal dispute.

While the driver implicated the deceased Manmohan in the plot, police rescued the father, Manoj, and are pursuing further investigations in collaboration with Haryana authorities.

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