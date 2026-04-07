Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

In a startling development, a tragic road accident led to the discovery of an abduction case involving two children and their father. They were rescued following a crash on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway.

Initial investigations revealed the injured driver's suspicious behavior. Upon further questioning, police unearthed the grim details of the family's abduction from Gurugram, instigated by a personal dispute.

While the driver implicated the deceased Manmohan in the plot, police rescued the father, Manoj, and are pursuing further investigations in collaboration with Haryana authorities.