Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident
Two children involved in a fatal road accident were discovered to have been abducted, along with their father, from Gurugram. The revelation emerged after a vehicle crash on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway that resulted in multiple casualties. A police investigation led to the rescue of the kidnapped father, deepening the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, a tragic road accident led to the discovery of an abduction case involving two children and their father. They were rescued following a crash on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway.
Initial investigations revealed the injured driver's suspicious behavior. Upon further questioning, police unearthed the grim details of the family's abduction from Gurugram, instigated by a personal dispute.
While the driver implicated the deceased Manmohan in the plot, police rescued the father, Manoj, and are pursuing further investigations in collaboration with Haryana authorities.