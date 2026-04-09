Court Orders Media to Remove Defamatory Content on Businessman Manoj Kesarichand Sandesara

A Delhi court has issued a directive to Google LLC and various media houses to remove content allegedly defaming businessman Manoj Kesarichand Sandesara in relation to the Sterling Biotech bank fraud case.

The court's order followed a civil suit where Sandesara sought damages, claiming that the publications falsely portrayed him and his family as fugitives involved in bank fraud, thus damaging his reputation. The plaintiff argued that these publications violated his right to privacy and reputation, despite previous court orders and developments.

The court emphasized the necessity of accurate media reporting, stressing that the right to freedom of press must be balanced with responsibilities and legal restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)