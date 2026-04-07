Shocking Double Murder Arrest in Jharkhand's Palamu District
A 25-year-old man, Chunmun Chaudhary alias Ajit Chaudhary, has been arrested for allegedly murdering two people in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The accused confessed to the crimes, which were fueled by robbery motives and occurred after consuming intoxicants with the victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering two individuals by smashing their heads with stones, police reported on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Chunmun Chaudhary alias Ajit Chaudhary, committed the murders on January 16, driven by robbery motives after consuming intoxicants with the victims, according to authorities.
Both crimes were solved through technical and human intelligence, leading to his arrest and subsequent confession. Police officials have lodged two FIRs, and the accused is now in judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Chunmun Chaudhary
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