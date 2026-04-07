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British Nationals Jailed for Illegally Crossing Indo-Nepal Border

Two British nationals received six months' imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal. The court imposed a fine and granted bail, preventing them from leaving during the appeal. Originally from Pakistan and India, they were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border during a charity visit for lacking valid documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:30 IST
British Nationals Jailed for Illegally Crossing Indo-Nepal Border
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In a legal ruling announced on Tuesday, two British citizens were sentenced to six months in prison for entering India unlawfully via Nepal. The decision, delivered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chowdhry, included a fine of Rs 50,000 per person.

The defendants, Hassan Amman Saleem and Sumitra Shakeel Olivia, were denied permission to exit the country while appealing their sentences. Arrested in November last year at the Indo-Nepal border, the pair faced charges under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, having traveled from the UK for a charity event in Nepal. Originally from Pakistan and India, both now reside in the UK.

The court's sentencing underscores the necessity to uphold immigration laws. Prosecution officer Nirmal Yadav emphasized the importance of penalties for illegal entry, marking a significant legal precedent in compliance enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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