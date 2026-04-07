Tragic Turn in Surya Vihar: Mother Allegedly Takes Daughter’s Life
In Surya Vihar, a woman allegedly strangled her young daughter and then attempted suicide. Police have started an investigation, while the woman is undergoing treatment. Authorities are questioning her husband to uncover potential motives. The tragic event has prompted police to delve into the family's circumstances.
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- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Surya Vihar as a mother allegedly strangled her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter before attempting to end her own life, police reported on Tuesday.
The woman, identified as Neha, is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials have dispatched the young girl's body for a postmortem examination and have commenced questioning Neha's husband as part of their ongoing investigation.
The incident occurred on Monday night in the Surya Vihar colony, situated in Sector 9A. Upon receiving information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene, registered a formal complaint at the Sector 9A police station, and initiated an inquiry. A senior police officer stated that Neha remains unconscious and her husband's responses have been uninformative. Further insights are expected once Neha recovers sufficiently for questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- family
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