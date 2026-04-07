Massive Crackdown on Cattle Mafia in Odisha

In a significant development, Odisha police intensified their efforts against illegal cattle smuggling by launching extensive raids across Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts. The operation, targeting at least 35 locations, was prompted by investigations indicating organized criminal activities in cattle transportation.

The raids resulted in the seizure of Rs 50 lakh in cash, large quantities of gold and silver ornaments, firearms, and vehicles used in criminal activities. Approximately 15 individuals have been detained, underscoring the seriousness of the crime, according to DIG (eastern range) Pinak Mishra.

Local police, supported by senior officers and multiple platoons, executed the operation amidst concerns over potential law and order issues. The ongoing search continues to uncover significant assets, with authorities committed to cracking down on illegal cattle trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)