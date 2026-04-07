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Tragic Bomb Attack Shakes Manipur: Protest Erupts After Killing of Two Children

A bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district killed two children and injured their mother, sparking protests. Suspected militants targeted a home, drawing condemnation from officials. Tensions have escalated, with locals protesting and security forces deployed. The Chief Minister promises justice and calls for unity amid ongoing ethnic conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:05 IST
Tragic Bomb Attack Shakes Manipur: Protest Erupts After Killing of Two Children
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An explosion in Manipur's Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young children and injured their mother, prompting widespread local protests. Authorities described the attack as barbaric and vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

The bombing occurred early Tuesday, targeting a house in Moirang Tronglaobi area. A 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl were killed, while their mother, now hospitalized, suffered injuries. In response, locals staged protests and torched vehicles to express their outrage over the attack.

Immediate security measures have been taken to control the situation as anger spreads throughout Imphal. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the act, emphasizing the state's commitment to peace, stability, and protection of its citizens amid the ongoing ethnic tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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