India Maintains Sugar Export Policy Amid Production Concerns
India, a leading sugar producer, won't reduce sugar exports despite lower production and domestic consumption. Exports are estimated at 1.59 million tons. Uncertain monsoon conditions raise concerns, but officials affirm no export curbs. Import duties on oils also remain unchanged amid rising global prices and weaker rupee impacts.
India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, maintains its stance on not curbing sugar exports, according to Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra. The decision comes amidst a decline in domestic sugar consumption which partially offsets a lower-than-expected production.
Despite traders' speculations of potential export reductions due to predicted weaker cane yields and monsoon uncertainties, Chopra dismissed any notion of export bans or diversions to ethanol production.
Similarly, India has no intentions to adjust import duties on costly vegetable oils as global price surges and a weaker rupee inflate import costs. Overall sugar consumption has decreased, impacting the 2025/26 marketing year's figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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