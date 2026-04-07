Nagaland's Crucial By-Election: Congress' Call for Opposition Voice

Congress leaders have emphasized the importance of opposition presence in the upcoming Nagaland Assembly by-election for the Koridang constituency.

In a press conference, they criticized the ruling alliance for governance failures and political neglect, urging a vote for Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao.

They highlighted issues such as the FNTA agreement and rural employment concerns, framing the by-election as crucial for introducing necessary checks and balances in the state government. The election follows the death of BJP's Imkong L Imchen, with polling scheduled for April 9 and results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)