Nagaland's Crucial By-Election: Congress' Call for Opposition Voice
Congress highlights governance failures and political neglect in Nagaland, urging voters to support their candidate in the Koridang by-election. Opposition presence is seen as essential for accountability. The election follows the death of BJP's Imkong L Imchen. Congress emphasizes issues like the FNTA agreement and rural employment concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders have emphasized the importance of opposition presence in the upcoming Nagaland Assembly by-election for the Koridang constituency.
In a press conference, they criticized the ruling alliance for governance failures and political neglect, urging a vote for Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao.
They highlighted issues such as the FNTA agreement and rural employment concerns, framing the by-election as crucial for introducing necessary checks and balances in the state government. The election follows the death of BJP's Imkong L Imchen, with polling scheduled for April 9 and results on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VHP Condemns Kharge's Incendiary Remarks: Calls for Accountability
Tensions Flare in Nagaland: Koridang By-Election Amidst Violence and Curfew
Govt Pushes AI Integration in Governance: DoPT Outlines Roadmap for Smarter Public Services
Tensions Flare in Mokokchung: Violence Erupts Ahead of Koridang Bypoll
Punjab CM Urges Social Boycott of Shiromani Akali Dal: A Call for Accountability