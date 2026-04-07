Attack Foiled: Israeli Consulate Gun Battle Erupts in Istanbul
An attacker was killed in a gun battle with police outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. The attack, connected to an organization exploiting religion, occurred near Turkey's financial district. No Israeli staff were present. Turkey and Israel's relations remain tense amid recent conflicts in Gaza.
An attacker was killed and two others were wounded during a prolonged gun battle with police outside the tower housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday. The incident took place near a security checkpoint in Turkey's main financial district, with police engaging in a 10-minute exchange of gunfire.
Footage from the scene shows an apparent attacker, clad in a dark top and wielding an automatic rifle and handgun, moving among parked vehicles and opening fire. The consulate, located in a glass tower, was devoid of Israeli staff at the time, according to both Turkish and Israeli officials.
The Interior Minister, Mustafa Ciftci, stated that the attackers were linked to a group that 'exploits religion', although no specific name was given. The U.S. ambassador to Turkey condemned the attack, which comes amid strained diplomatic relations following recent conflicts involving Israel and protests in Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted
Manipur Bomb Attack Probe Handed Over to NIA
Pakistan Condemns Iranian Attack on Saudi Energy Facilities & Al-Aqsa Mosque Assault
Rising Tensions: Deadly Russian Attacks in Southeast Ukraine
Curfew imposed in four valley districts of Manipur in wake of violence after bomb attack that killed two children in Bishnupur: Official.