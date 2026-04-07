SUV Chaos: Delhi Assembly Drama Unfolds
An SUV driver, Sarabjeet Singh, drove into the Delhi Assembly premises, leading to his arrest and eight-day police custody. Singh, associated with the farmer's agitation, allegedly drove recklessly intending to harm security personnel. The vehicle breached Gate No. 2, typically reserved for VIP movement.
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A Delhi court sanctioned eight days of police custody for the SUV driver involved in an alarming breach at the Delhi Assembly premises. The individual, Sarabjeet Singh, appeared before Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia on Tuesday.
Authorities reported that Singh, 37, was linked to the Kisan Andolan movement and used social media to express solidarity with deceased farmer leaders. His bold entry endangered on-duty security personnel, say senior officials.
The incident involved Singh's vehicle crashing through Gate No. 2—customarily restricted for VIP events—triggering a legal case under severe charges including attempted murder and criminal trespass.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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