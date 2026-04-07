Gunfight Erupts Near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

A dramatic gunfight unfolded near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, leaving one attacker dead and two others injured. The city's governor confirmed the incident on Tuesday, noting that two police officers sustained minor wounds.

The assailants were armed with rifles and pistols during the attack, according to Governor Davut Gul, who briefed reporters at the scene. The attackers' motives remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

There have been no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate for the past two and a half years, Gul added, suggesting the attack might not have posed a direct threat to Israeli personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)