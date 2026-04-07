Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Strikes Intensify Impact

In a tragic escalation of violence, Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities of Nikopol and Kherson resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to over two dozen more on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials have condemned the strikes, accusing Moscow of intensifying assaults rather than pursuing a ceasefire.

A small Russian FPV drone slammed into a bus in Nikopol's center, killing four and wounding 16. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the attack, critiquing international hesitation towards imposing new sanctions on Russia. Images from the scene depicted a burned bus and bodies on the pavement.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, a relentless half-hour Russian strike on a residential area claimed three lives and injured seven. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of deliberately targeting civilians with such drone strikes, a claim Moscow denies despite the significant civilian toll since the conflict escalated in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)