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Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Strikes Intensify Impact

Recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities killed seven and injured over two dozen, intensifying tensions. A drone hit a bus in Nikopol, killing four, while a half-hour shelling in Kherson resulted in three deaths. Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting civilians amid calls for increased sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:55 IST
Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Strikes Intensify Impact
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In a tragic escalation of violence, Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities of Nikopol and Kherson resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to over two dozen more on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials have condemned the strikes, accusing Moscow of intensifying assaults rather than pursuing a ceasefire.

A small Russian FPV drone slammed into a bus in Nikopol's center, killing four and wounding 16. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the attack, critiquing international hesitation towards imposing new sanctions on Russia. Images from the scene depicted a burned bus and bodies on the pavement.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, a relentless half-hour Russian strike on a residential area claimed three lives and injured seven. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of deliberately targeting civilians with such drone strikes, a claim Moscow denies despite the significant civilian toll since the conflict escalated in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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