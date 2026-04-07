Bomb Hoax at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

A bomb threat sent via email to Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Tuesday was declared a hoax after thorough police investigation. The university's administration alerted the police upon receiving the email, which falsely claimed the presence of bombs on campus.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern, with several institutions such as the CBI court, the Telangana High Court, and the IMD office having faced similar hoax threats over recent months.

Authorities are continuing to investigate these hoaxes as they work to ensure the safety and security of affected institutions.