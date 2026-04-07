Innovative Cooling: Helium Smart Air Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding

Helium Smart Air, a direct-to-consumer brand offering innovative air-conditioning solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $2 million in seed funding from India Quotient. According to the company, the funds will be used to enhance product development, research, and distribution channels.

The enterprise, founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Ashish Sharma and Aman Munka, is working in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to create cutting-edge solutions that focus on intelligent design and digital convenience, making air-conditioning more accessible to Indian consumers.

Targeting the growing demand driven by rising real estate prices, Helium Smart Air's first product is designed to cool spaces up to 100 square feet, consuming significantly less energy and capable of operating on 1kw solar panels. The company emphasizes creating right-sized cooling solutions for modern, limited-space environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)