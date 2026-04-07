Left Menu

Innovative Cooling: Helium Smart Air Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding

Helium Smart Air, a direct-to-consumer brand, has secured $2 million in seed funding to advance its air-conditioning solutions. With IIT Kanpur collaboration, the company aims to provide space-efficient, energy-saving ACs, targeting India's growing demand amid rising real estate prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:38 IST
Innovative Cooling: Helium Smart Air Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding
  • Country:
  • India

Helium Smart Air, a direct-to-consumer brand offering innovative air-conditioning solutions, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $2 million in seed funding from India Quotient. According to the company, the funds will be used to enhance product development, research, and distribution channels.

The enterprise, founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Ashish Sharma and Aman Munka, is working in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to create cutting-edge solutions that focus on intelligent design and digital convenience, making air-conditioning more accessible to Indian consumers.

Targeting the growing demand driven by rising real estate prices, Helium Smart Air's first product is designed to cool spaces up to 100 square feet, consuming significantly less energy and capable of operating on 1kw solar panels. The company emphasizes creating right-sized cooling solutions for modern, limited-space environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

 India
3
Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguration

Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026