FundVice Expands Creative Armada with RoughCut Labs Acquisition

FundVice Group has announced the acquisition of the creative and talent management agency, Production house, founded by Kunal Sharma. Renamed as RoughCut Labs, the agency will now function as FundVice's dedicated arm for creative, marketing, and brand execution.

The acquisition enhances FundVice's capabilities by integrating over 13 years of expertise in fashion, brand, and entertainment under the leadership of Creative Director Kunal Sharma. The move positions FundVice to offer clients a comprehensive suite of strategic and creative services, including photography, filmmaking, digital marketing, and more.

The strategic rationale behind the acquisition includes closing the ecosystem gap, deepening cross-sell opportunities, and acquiring proven creative leadership. By bringing RoughCut Labs into the fold, FundVice aims to provide end-to-end solutions with strategic and creative alignment, all governed under one platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)