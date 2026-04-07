CBC–DIPAM Workshop Signals New Era of Strategic Investor Communication for CPSEs

In a significant move to strengthen the competitiveness and market positioning of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), in collaboration with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, hosted a high-impact national workshop on “Enhancing Leadership Communication Skills for CPSE Executives.”

Organised under the Government of India’s flagship Mission Karmayogi – Sādhana Saptah, the workshop reflects a strategic shift in public sector reform—placing investor communication, transparency, and market engagement at the core of value creation.

Bringing together senior policymakers, CPSE leaders, global market analysts, and domain experts, the initiative highlighted how communication is emerging as a critical lever influencing valuation, investor confidence, and long-term performance of PSUs.

From Compliance to Strategy: Redefining Communication in PSUs

As India’s public sector enterprises increasingly engage with global capital markets, the workshop underscored a key transformation—moving from compliance-driven disclosures to strategic, narrative-driven investor communication.

The programme aimed to equip executives with:

Advanced frameworks for investor relations

Tools for stakeholder engagement in volatile markets

Crisis communication strategies

Insights into evolving investor expectations and valuation dynamics

This aligns with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where CPSEs are expected to function as globally competitive, transparent, and high-performing enterprises.

Leadership Emphasises Transparency and Market Alignment

In her keynote address, Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), CBC, highlighted that effective communication is no longer peripheral but central to organisational growth and credibility.

She stressed that clarity, consistency, and credibility in messaging are essential to shaping investor perception—especially as CPSEs expand their footprint in capital markets.

Arunish Chawla, Secretary, DIPAM, reinforced this perspective, noting that in today’s complex geo-economic environment, CPSEs must actively manage investor expectations through structured and transparent communication frameworks, enabling sustained value creation.

Market Reality Check: Analysts Decode PSU Valuations

A standout feature of the workshop was its deep engagement with global market analysts, offering CPSE executives rare, direct insights into investor thinking.

A high-level panel discussion on “The PSU Renaissance: Re-rating, Re-rating Fatigue, or Something in Between?” explored:

Changing market perceptions of CPSEs

Drivers behind valuation re-rating trends

Risks of overvaluation and investor fatigue

Strategic positioning of PSUs in global portfolios

Another session—“The Invisible Scorecard”—revealed the often unspoken criteria analysts use before investing, including:

Governance quality

Consistency in disclosures

Strategic clarity

Predictability of performance

These discussions provided a real-world lens on how markets evaluate public sector enterprises, bridging the gap between internal strategy and external perception.

Simulation-Based Learning: From Theory to Practice

Moving beyond traditional workshops, the programme adopted a hands-on, simulation-driven approach, encouraging executives to translate concepts into actionable strategies.

Participants were divided into teams and tasked with:

Designing investor communication strategies

Presenting them to expert panels

Receiving real-time feedback from analysts and policymakers

Iteratively refining their approaches

This “learning by doing” model, emphasised by Adil Zainulbhai, former Chairman of CBC, enabled participants to internalise best practices through practical application rather than theoretical instruction.

Technology and AI Enter the Communication Landscape

A key theme across sessions was the growing role of technology and Artificial Intelligence in shaping investor communication.

Discussions highlighted how AI-driven tools can:

Enhance real-time investor engagement

Improve data-driven storytelling

Enable predictive communication strategies

Strengthen transparency and responsiveness

This marks a transition toward digitally enabled, analytics-driven communication models for CPSEs.

Building Future-Ready PSUs Through Capacity Development

The workshop also reflected a broader institutional push to make CPSEs:

More agile and responsive to market signals

Better aligned with global best practices

Capable of sustained investor engagement

Equipped to navigate complex financial ecosystems

Senior leaders, including Dr. Nalin Shinghal and Atul Sobti, emphasised the importance of:

Standardised and frequent communication

Continuous learning and adaptability

Proactive investor engagement strategies

They noted that such capabilities are essential to building trust, credibility, and long-term investor confidence.

A Strategic Step Toward PSU Transformation

The workshop marks a significant milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to modernise and professionalise India’s public sector ecosystem.

By combining policy direction, market insights, and practical training, the initiative sets the stage for:

Improved market valuations of CPSEs

Enhanced transparency and governance standards

Stronger integration with global capital markets

Sustainable long-term value creation

Aligning with India’s Growth Vision

As India positions itself as a major global economic powerhouse, the transformation of CPSEs into communication-savvy, investor-focused, and performance-driven entities will be critical.

The CBC–DIPAM initiative signals that the future of public sector enterprises will not only be defined by operational efficiency—but also by how effectively they communicate their vision, performance, and potential to the world.