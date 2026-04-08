Left Menu

Australia's Hero Under Scrutiny: Ben Roberts-Smith's Fall from Grace

Australia’s highly decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, faces multiple alleged war crimes charges. He was denied bail after being accused of killing five Afghan civilians. Roberts-Smith denies the allegations, stemming from an investigation into misconduct by Australian forces. He lost a significant defamation trial disputing similar claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:21 IST
Australia's Hero Under Scrutiny: Ben Roberts-Smith's Fall from Grace

Australia's most decorated living soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, faces grave charges following his arrest for alleged war crimes. The local media reported on Wednesday that his legal team did not apply for bail, keeping him behind bars.

Roberts-Smith was charged with five counts of war crimes linked to the murder of five civilians in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. Currently held at Silverwater Correctional Complex, he was denied bail during an online court hearing where his lawyer requested an in-person hearing set for April 17 in Sydney.

Roberts-Smith, once celebrated as a national hero and recipient of the prestigious Victoria Cross for his service, now faces accusations from the Australian Federal Police. They claim his victims were detained, unarmed, and killed under his orders. The charges result from a joint investigation initiated in 2021. Despite losing a defamation trial, Roberts-Smith continuously denies wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

 Nigeria
2
HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

 India
3
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Elections

Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Ele...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026