Australia's Hero Under Scrutiny: Ben Roberts-Smith's Fall from Grace

Australia's most decorated living soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, faces grave charges following his arrest for alleged war crimes. The local media reported on Wednesday that his legal team did not apply for bail, keeping him behind bars.

Roberts-Smith was charged with five counts of war crimes linked to the murder of five civilians in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. Currently held at Silverwater Correctional Complex, he was denied bail during an online court hearing where his lawyer requested an in-person hearing set for April 17 in Sydney.

Roberts-Smith, once celebrated as a national hero and recipient of the prestigious Victoria Cross for his service, now faces accusations from the Australian Federal Police. They claim his victims were detained, unarmed, and killed under his orders. The charges result from a joint investigation initiated in 2021. Despite losing a defamation trial, Roberts-Smith continuously denies wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)