Disaster Relief Prioritized: Bihar's Treasury Pledge

In a decisive statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared that those affected by disasters have the foremost right to the state treasury. This announcement came during his chairing of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA) meeting held in the state capital.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's dedication to delivering prompt aid to disaster victims since initiatives began in November 2005. Kumar highlighted the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to tackle various natural calamities, including floods, droughts, and earthquakes.

To bolster relief efforts, arrangements such as free meals, cash support, and compensation for damage to crops, homes, and livestock have been instituted. At the meeting, the CM launched 'Bihar's Journey in Disaster Management', attended by key government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)