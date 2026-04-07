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Disaster Relief Prioritized: Bihar's Treasury Pledge

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized the priority of disaster-affected individuals over state resources during a BSDMA meeting. He affirmed the state's commitment to providing timely assistance in emergencies like floods and earthquakes, announcing enhancements in SOPs and provisions for compensations. A new book on disaster management was also launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:14 IST
Disaster Relief Prioritized: Bihar's Treasury Pledge
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared that those affected by disasters have the foremost right to the state treasury. This announcement came during his chairing of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA) meeting held in the state capital.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's dedication to delivering prompt aid to disaster victims since initiatives began in November 2005. Kumar highlighted the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to tackle various natural calamities, including floods, droughts, and earthquakes.

To bolster relief efforts, arrangements such as free meals, cash support, and compensation for damage to crops, homes, and livestock have been instituted. At the meeting, the CM launched 'Bihar's Journey in Disaster Management', attended by key government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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