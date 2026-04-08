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Bail Granted: The Luthra Brothers' Legal Saga in Goa

A Goa court has granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in a forgery case concerning their nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, which was already embroiled in litigation over a fatal fire last December. The brothers allegedly used forged documents to secure necessary permissions for the club's operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:42 IST
Bail Granted: The Luthra Brothers' Legal Saga in Goa
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A Goa court has granted bail to nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in a case of forgery, a significant legal development following their previous release on bail concerning a deadly fire last year. The court's decision sets a path for their release from jail.

The allegations against the Luthra brothers involve the use of counterfeit documents, including a fraudulent no-objection certificate, to obtain operating clearances for their establishment, Birch by Romeo Lane, located in Arpora village. This forgery case was separated from the legal matters concerning the tragic fire which claimed 25 lives in December 2025.

The judiciary's latest verdict demands that the brothers report to the Mapusa police for the coming five days. Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, awaits a complete judgment detailing the case. Additionally, the Mapusa police launched this separate forgery investigation following claims of a forged signature by a health officer and fabricated entries made to obtain a health certificate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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