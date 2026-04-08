Adani Group Stocks Surge Amid Legal Battle and Market Rally

Adani Group stocks soared on Wednesday, with significant gains in Adani Total Gas and Adani Green, reflecting a broader market rally. Shares of these companies rose more than 13%, riding on the wave of a bullish equity market.

This uptick coincided with a US judge granting a request to schedule a hearing aimed at dismissing a fraud case brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against Adani. The case claims that the Adanis engaged in a $250 million bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts. Adani's legal team argues the case lacks necessary jurisdiction and credible evidence.

The Adani Group, facing allegations by the SEC and a criminal complaint by the US Department of Justice, denies all charges. Meanwhile, Indian stock indices such as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty experienced significant gains following a announced ceasefire between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)