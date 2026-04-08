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Realty Scandal Unveiled: Allegations Against Kolkata's Merlin Group

The Enforcement Directorate investigated Kolkata-based Merlin Group for money laundering. Raids on seven locations linked to promoters Sushil and Saket Mohta followed charges of using forged documents for land grabbing. This comes amid upcoming West Bengal elections. Alleged real estate projects lured public investments under false pretenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:16 IST
Realty Scandal Unveiled: Allegations Against Kolkata's Merlin Group
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at the premises of Kolkata's Merlin Group, a realty firm, in connection with a money laundering probe, officials have reported. The raids covered seven locations connected to the company's promoters, Sushil Mohta and Saket Mohta.

These actions are part of allegations surrounding the creation of a false chain of title using forged documents, resulting in suspicions of land grabbing. The ED's scrutiny comes just as West Bengal gears up for elections, with polling dates set for April 23 and 29.

Officials claim the accused leveraged the allegedly seized land for large-scale real estate projects, presenting themselves as lawful owners with fabricated documents. This reportedly persuaded the public to invest significant sums in these ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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