Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

In a bold move, the Odisha Police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Sakil Khan, a suspected cattle smuggler from the Tigiria area in Cuttack. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that Khan is currently in judicial custody, facing a multitude of charges, with at least ten cases pending.

Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal, emphasized the need for stringent action against Khan, citing his repeated offenses and ongoing threat to public safety. 'Considering his repeated offenses and threat to public order, we sought action under the NSA, which has now been approved by the state government,' Agrawal stated, expressing concerns about Khan's impact on communal peace.

The accused, described as a habitual offender, has been involved in a series of crimes including illegal cattle transportation and assaults on authorities. This has severely disturbed public peace, prompting the police to seek approval for Khan's preventive detention under the NSA, which was granted by the government on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)