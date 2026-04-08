Caution in the Strait: Iran's Wary Path to Peace Talks

Iran's approach to upcoming peace talks with the United States will be marked by caution, a move driven by a considerable lack of trust between the two nations. The Iranian ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva highlighted the challenges ahead.

Ambassador Ali Bahreini stated that despite Iran's military maintaining high preparedness, the nation remains open to negotiation efforts. These discussions aim to gauge the seriousness of the U.S. in pursuing peace.

The ongoing war could impact the Strait of Hormuz's future legal framework, making these negotiations pivotal, Bahreini noted during an interview with Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)