Election Commission Tightens Postal Ballot Process

The Election Commission has rolled out stringent new guidelines to bolster the postal ballot voting framework. The measures include mandatory CCTV surveillance, deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, and enhanced observer supervision at facilitation and postal voting centres, a senior official announced on Wednesday.

These directives are aimed at ensuring rigorous adherence to rules pertaining to voters on election duty and absentee voters in essential services. Following Rule 18A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the commission emphasized that these voters must cast their ballots at designated facilitation centres.

To further tighten security, central armed forces will be stationed at crucial points, and CCTV cameras will document the voting process without infringing on ballot secrecy. Concurrently, observers have been tasked with scrutinizing compliance, aiming for transparency and accountability in postal voting as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)