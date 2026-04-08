Left Menu

Election Commission Tightens Postal Ballot Process

The Election Commission has introduced rigorous guidelines to enhance the postal ballot process, involving CCTV surveillance, police deployment, and improved observer roles. These measures aim to ensure compliance and transparency for voters on election duty and absentee voters in essential services, promoting fair voting practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:16 IST
Election Commission Tightens Postal Ballot Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has rolled out stringent new guidelines to bolster the postal ballot voting framework. The measures include mandatory CCTV surveillance, deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, and enhanced observer supervision at facilitation and postal voting centres, a senior official announced on Wednesday.

These directives are aimed at ensuring rigorous adherence to rules pertaining to voters on election duty and absentee voters in essential services. Following Rule 18A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the commission emphasized that these voters must cast their ballots at designated facilitation centres.

To further tighten security, central armed forces will be stationed at crucial points, and CCTV cameras will document the voting process without infringing on ballot secrecy. Concurrently, observers have been tasked with scrutinizing compliance, aiming for transparency and accountability in postal voting as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Conversation: Merz and Trump Discuss Ceasefire

Diplomatic Conversation: Merz and Trump Discuss Ceasefire

 Global
2
NGT Upholds Stay on Assam Forest Protection Force Deployment for Polls

NGT Upholds Stay on Assam Forest Protection Force Deployment for Polls

 India
3
Middle East Tensions Spike Amid US-Iran Truce

Middle East Tensions Spike Amid US-Iran Truce

 Global
4
BJP Stands Firm: Dismisses Congress' Call for Arunachal CM's Resignation

BJP Stands Firm: Dismisses Congress' Call for Arunachal CM's Resignation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026