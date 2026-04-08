Teen's Jewelry Heist for iPhone Adventure Uncovered

A young boy in Hamirpur has been caught in a bold endeavor to acquire the latest iPhone by mortgaging his mother's jewellery, police revealed.

Assisted by his sister and a friend, the boy secured a Rs 3 lakh loan, unwittingly alerting authorities through his audacious attempt.

The police, led by Superintendent Balbir Singh, recovered the valuables from a local private finance establishment, and are delving deeper into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)