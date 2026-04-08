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Teen's Jewelry Heist for iPhone Adventure Uncovered

A minor boy in Hamirpur, with the help of his sister and a friend, mortgaged his mother's jewellery to secure a loan of Rs 3 lakh in order to purchase an iPhone. The police recovered the jewellery from a private finance company, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:23 IST
Teen's Jewelry Heist for iPhone Adventure Uncovered
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  • Country:
  • India

A young boy in Hamirpur has been caught in a bold endeavor to acquire the latest iPhone by mortgaging his mother's jewellery, police revealed.

Assisted by his sister and a friend, the boy secured a Rs 3 lakh loan, unwittingly alerting authorities through his audacious attempt.

The police, led by Superintendent Balbir Singh, recovered the valuables from a local private finance establishment, and are delving deeper into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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