Teen's Jewelry Heist for iPhone Adventure Uncovered
A minor boy in Hamirpur, with the help of his sister and a friend, mortgaged his mother's jewellery to secure a loan of Rs 3 lakh in order to purchase an iPhone. The police recovered the jewellery from a private finance company, and an investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A young boy in Hamirpur has been caught in a bold endeavor to acquire the latest iPhone by mortgaging his mother's jewellery, police revealed.
Assisted by his sister and a friend, the boy secured a Rs 3 lakh loan, unwittingly alerting authorities through his audacious attempt.
The police, led by Superintendent Balbir Singh, recovered the valuables from a local private finance establishment, and are delving deeper into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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