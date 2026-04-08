Court Clears Police of Wrongdoing in Janakpuri Biker-Death Case Contention
A judicial court dismissed accusations of illegal detention against a sub-contractor in the Janakpuri biker-death case. Evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, proved there was no unlawful detention of Rajesh Kumar Prajapati. The court noted that media reports do not qualify as admissible evidence in this case.
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In a significant ruling, the court dismissed allegations of illegal detention against sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati related to the Janakpuri biker-death case. The court found no credible evidence supporting claims of unlawful detention, emphasizing the reliance on CCTV footage and call detail records.
The accused sub-contractor had claimed he was illegally detained before his official arrest. However, the court found his claims unsubstantiated, noting that the evidence showed he was in Janakpuri on February 7, 2026, debunking his detention narrative.
Moreover, the court commented on the inadmissibility of media reports as evidence, dismissing the plea for further CCTV investigation. Administration issues regarding non-functional CCTV at police stations were noted, urging lawful compliance and adherence to Supreme Court directions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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