ICAR Accelerates Climate-Resilient Agriculture Push: Breakthrough Research in Wheat and Barley Strengthens India’s Food Security Vision

In a decisive step toward realizing the twin national visions of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is advancing cutting-edge innovations in conservation agriculture and climate-resilient wheat and barley systems, positioning India at the forefront of sustainable and future-ready agriculture.

Leading this momentum, Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General, ICAR, undertook a high-level review of ongoing research initiatives during his visit to the ICAR–Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) and the ICAR–Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) in Karnal.

Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Challenged Future

India’s agricultural transformation, which moved the country from food scarcity to surplus production post-Green Revolution, is now entering a new phase—focused on climate resilience, resource efficiency, and sustainability.

Dr. Jat emphasized that India is well-positioned for higher wheat production this year, ensuring both domestic food security and the ability to support global supply needs amid ongoing uncertainties.

At the core of ICAR’s strategy is the development of:

Climate-resilient crop varieties

Nutrient-rich (biofortified) grains

Resource-efficient farming technologies

These innovations are aimed at addressing pressing challenges such as groundwater depletion, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and climate-induced stress on crops.

Breakthroughs in Conservation Agriculture

A flagship long-term research platform led by ICAR in collaboration with CIMMYT at CSSRI, Karnal, has delivered transformative results in the maize-wheat cropping system, demonstrating the power of conservation agriculture.

Key outcomes include:

Up to 85% reduction in irrigation water use

28% reduction in fertilizer consumption

51% savings in fuel usage

Up to 95% reduction in crop residue burning

46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

Up to 33% increase in system productivity

Nearly doubling of farmer household incomes

These results mark a paradigm shift toward low-input, high-efficiency farming systems, significantly reducing environmental impact while enhancing farm profitability.

The platform has also strengthened ecological sustainability, with:

Doubling of soil organic carbon levels

Enhanced microbial activity, improving soil health and resilience

Over 50 high-impact research publications, including in journals such as Nature and Science, have emerged from this initiative, influencing national and global agricultural policies.

Fertilizer Innovation: Biological Nitrification Inhibition (BNI)

One of the most promising breakthroughs is the integration of Biological Nitrification Inhibition (BNI) technology, which enables:

Up to 25% reduction in fertilizer use without compromising yields

Further research indicates that:

Adoption across 25% of cultivated land

Combined with 30% reduction in nitrogen application

could generate annual savings of approximately ₹2,000 crore, while significantly lowering environmental pollution.

Strengthening Crop Protection and Early Warning Systems

ICAR’s Wheat Rust Research and Surveillance Programme continues to play a critical role in safeguarding crops from major diseases such as stripe, leaf, and stem rust.

Key features include:

A nationwide network of 30+ institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras

Coverage of nearly 10 million hectares

Evaluation of 1,000+ advanced wheat lines annually

The program has successfully established predictive models for disease outbreaks, particularly in regions like Punjab and Haryana, enhancing early warning capabilities and reducing crop losses.

Genetic Innovation and Climate Resilience

ICAR is also advancing pre-breeding programmes using wild relatives such as Aegilops tauschii to introduce traits for:

Drought tolerance

Heat resistance

Salinity tolerance

Disease resistance

These efforts are critical in developing next-generation wheat varieties capable of withstanding future climatic extremes.

Nutritional Security Through Biofortification

In a major push toward improving public health, ICAR has released:

55 biofortified wheat varieties enriched with iron, zinc, and protein

Notably:

45% of India’s wheat cultivation area is now under biofortified varieties

This reflects strong farmer adoption and marks a significant step toward addressing micronutrient deficiencies in the population.

Mechanization and Smart Farming Practices

The adoption of advanced conservation agriculture practices—including:

Zero tillage

Residue retention

Mechanized sowing

has resulted in:

6–10% increase in productivity

70–75% savings in fuel and operational time

These technologies are enabling farmers to transition toward precision and sustainable agriculture models.

Barley: The Emerging Climate-Smart Crop

ICAR’s review also highlighted the growing importance of barley as a climate-resilient and resource-efficient crop.

With:

Lower water and fertilizer requirements

Expanding demand in food, feed, and industrial sectors

High dietary fibre and health benefits

barley is emerging as a strategic crop for diversification and sustainable farming systems.

Global Collaboration and Policy Impact

ICAR’s initiatives are being implemented in collaboration with leading international institutions such as:

CIMMYT

BISA

JIRCAS

These partnerships are enhancing India’s global leadership in agricultural research and innovation.

The findings from these programs are actively informing policies on:

Crop diversification

Water conservation

Residue management

Farm mechanization

Driving Rural Prosperity and Sustainable Growth

By integrating scientific innovation with field-level implementation, ICAR’s initiatives are:

Empowering farmers with climate-smart solutions

Strengthening rural economies

Creating livelihood opportunities for women and youth

As India navigates the challenges of climate change and food security, ICAR’s work represents a systemic transformation in agriculture, ensuring resilience, sustainability, and long-term prosperity.