Digital Transformation: Uttar Pradesh Sets the Stage for Census 2027

Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides towards a digitally driven Census 2027, as underlined in a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S P Goyal. Officials were directed to have a ready digital database of enumerators by April 10, with mandatory training scheduled to follow.

The meeting, also attended by Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, emphasized the importance of preparing for a census that could set new standards in data collection. A pioneer move, citizens will have the option to partake in a self-enumeration process via a digital portal.

Goyal highlighted the need for thorough and precise enumeration, especially in urban areas and slums. The first census phase, focused on house listing, will kick off in May 2026, while Phase Two, involving population enumeration, is set for February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)