BJP Challenges TMC: Demands Action Over 'Inflammatory' Remarks in West Bengal

The BJP has filed complaints with the Election Commission over provocative statements made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her associates, expressing concerns about escalating lawlessness and voter intimidation.

A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers Virendra Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal, submitted a memorandum accusing the TMC of undermining constitutional institutions and demoralizing central forces tasked with maintaining electoral integrity.

The BJP has called for the registration of FIRs, temporary campaign bans, and heightened protection for CRPF personnel to ensure that voters can exercise their rights free of coercion during the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)