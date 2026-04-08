BJP Challenges TMC: Demands Action Over 'Inflammatory' Remarks in West Bengal
The BJP has approached the Election Commission raising alarms about 'inflammatory' remarks made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her associates. Citing fears of lawlessness and intimidation in West Bengal, BJP demands strict measures to ensure free and fair elections, including registering FIRs and campaign bans.
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The BJP has filed complaints with the Election Commission over provocative statements made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her associates, expressing concerns about escalating lawlessness and voter intimidation.
A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers Virendra Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal, submitted a memorandum accusing the TMC of undermining constitutional institutions and demoralizing central forces tasked with maintaining electoral integrity.
The BJP has called for the registration of FIRs, temporary campaign bans, and heightened protection for CRPF personnel to ensure that voters can exercise their rights free of coercion during the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)