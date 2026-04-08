Gulf Nations Voice Concerns Over Potential Iran Deal

Concerns are mounting among Gulf Arab states over possible sanctions relief for Iran, according to a Gulf diplomat speaking anonymously. The apprehension centers around Iran's potential to impose transit fees on ships navigating the critical Strait of Hormuz, a move linked to Iran's 10-point ceasefire proposal currently under discussion.

The proposal, viewed by former President Trump as a "workable base" for talks, raises alarms for Gulf nations about their regional security and crucial shipping lanes. These countries stress the necessity of maintaining unrestricted maritime navigation through the strait, a sentiment echoed by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Despite the stakes involved, Gulf nations claim exclusion from the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, feeling sidelined from conversations that deeply impact their strategic interests. The diplomat underscored that their involvement is vital to address the "core of our security" effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)